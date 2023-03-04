INDIA

KCR’s daughter will soon go to jail, says BJP leader

Telangana BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said on Saturday that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator K. Kavitha will soon go to jail in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The former MLA said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekha Rao’s daughter and BRS MLA Kavitha will go to jail tomorrow or day after.

Talking to reporters after offering prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala here, he alleged that Kavitha was a partner in the scam along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Delhi.

Earlier, another BJP leader, G. Vivek, had said that Kavitha will soon be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor policy case. Vivek had said this after former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI.

Vivek had also claimed that Kavitha had given Rs 150 crore to AAP for Punjab and Gujarat elections.

Reddy on Saturday also said that there is no democracy in Telangana.

“There is family rule and autocracy in Telangana,” Reddy said, as he called for leaders to come together and rise above party lines to overthrow Chief Minister KCR.

The BJP also leader claimed that in the by-election to the Munugode Assembly seat, KCR realised that people have turned against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and to divert people’s attention, he started a new drama by changing the name of the party to BRS.

Reddy, who was defeated in the by-election, alleged that BRS spent thousands of crores of rupees and misused the official machinery, adding that the ruling party also carried out a false campaign against him that he got money from the BJP for resigning from Congress and joining the saffron camp.

