The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the national political party launched by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will soon hold a Dalit conclave in Hyderabad.

This was announced by Rao when prominent Dalit leader and Tamil Nadu MP Thirumavalavan and leaders from other states called on him here on Thursday.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said that many schemes are being implemented for the development of Dalits in Telangana and it is imperative to implement them all over the country with the same spirit of Telangana.

The Chief Minister said that a Dalit Conclave will be held soon in Hyderabad under the banner of BRS with Dalit brothers from all over the country. On this occasion, Thirumavalavan honoured KCR with a shawl.

Thirumavalavan said that he came to know about the various welfare schemes introduced by the Telangana government for Dalits, and appreciated it for introducing numerous schemes for Dalit empowerment and said that no state is implementing such a huge number of programmes in the country. He commended the state government for implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Thirumavalavan, President of the VCK, had also attended the meeting of TRS general body on Wednesday, where a resolution was passed to convert the TRS into the BRS.

Farmer association leaders from various states, Rakesh Rafiq, Akshay (Odisha), senior journalist Vineet Narayana (Delhi), Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Gurnam Singh (Haryana), Maharashtra farmer leader Dasharath Sawant and others also met KCR on Thursday.

