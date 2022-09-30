INDIA

KCR’s national politics to take wing on TRS aircraft

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s imminent entry into national politics, the ruling TRS party has decided to purchase an aircraft so that he can jet across the country, sources said.

The decision was taken on Thursday, to buy a small aircraft with capacity of 6 – 8-seats, at around Rs 80 crore, the sources explained.

According to the sources, the order for the aircraft will be placed on the auspicious Vijaya Dasami, October 5, soon after the formal announcement of the national party by KCR.

The Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo has been visiting different opposition-ruled states in his efforts to create a national alternative to the BJP at the centre. He had used chartered aircraft to visit states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu during his recent visits there.

20220930-130605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Around 25L domestic consumers in Punjab got ‘zero’ electricity bill

    WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee removed from all three ministerial posts

    Adani Ports cargo volume jumps 26% leading to record revenue, EBITDA

    After petrol, it is Rupee’s turn to breach the 100-mark: Congress