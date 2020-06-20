Trending now

Keane lashes out at Maguire, de Gea for errors against Tottenham

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

London, June 20 (IANS) Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has lashed out at Harry Maguire and David de Gea for their poor performances in the team’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

“I’m shocked at that goal,” the former United captain said on Sky Sports.

“I’ve watched a lot of football over the years, but to give that away, I’m fuming.

“I can’t believe (Luke) Shaw heads the ball up and then runs forward, I’m staggered at Maguire, staggered that an international player can get done like this, and I’m sick to death of this goalkeeper.

“This is an established international goalkeeper. I’m flabbergasted. There’s got to be something going on at half-time. If I was Ole, make some changes, get some lads off the pitch, some of them are going through the motions at the moment,” he added.

“Spurs have been okay, they’ve been compact. But Maguire and De Gea, I wouldn’t let them on the bus after the match, let them get a taxi back to Manchester.”

Steven Bergwijn scored the opening goal for Tottenham before Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot in the second half.

–IANS

dm/bbh

