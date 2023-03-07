ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Keanu Reeves opens up on how will John Wick’s journey shape up in fourth film

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, is of the opinion that although his titular character’s circle is small, he has friends who would walk on waters for him.

Talking about the same, he said, “John doesn’t have many friends left, but he has a brotherhood, steeped in friendship and sacrifice. John, Caine and Shimazu form a triangle: the assassin, Caine, who got out of the game but was forced back in to protect his daughter; and Shimazu, who also has a daughter he must protect. Shimazu will have to pay a price for his allegiance to John.”

He further spoke about how Winston, who shot John at the end of John Wick 3′, will be instrumental in shaping John’s journey ahead, “We have expanded the world-building of previous John Wick films, with a lot of fun and unexpected developments and characters. We also have new levels of the John Wick action and new weapons, and muscle cars are back! In this story, Winston is a master of revenge and instrumental in shaping Wick’s only way out of a seemingly impossible situation”.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is a Lionsgate and PVR Pictures release, and is a direct sequel to the 2019 film ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series. The film will land in theatres in India on March 24.

20230307-130006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Packed December for Telugu cinelovers with ‘Pushpa’, ‘Ghani’, ‘Akhanda’

    Richa Rathore: Storylines on TV make more sense now

    Sobhita Dhulipala drops major spoiler from ‘Made in Heaven’ season 2

    Priyanka says hubby Nick Jonas’ affirmations help her overcome insecurities