Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who is set to bring the house down once again with the fourth instalment of the ‘John Wick’, has shared that he took the first red pill that the director duo – Wachowskis ever gave him.

Reeves, who is a cast member in the iconic franchise ‘The Matrix’, has often been in talks for his action sequences and roles in both the movie series. Recently during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), he spoke about the props he was allowed to take from the sets of ‘The Matrix’, ‘John Wick’ franchise and ’47 Ronin’.

The actor said: “The watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowski’s ever gave me”.

Amongst the many questions that went viral, Reeves was popularly asked whether he favoured learning kung fu or jiu-jitsu while preparing for ‘The Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’ franchises, respectively.

Commenting on the same, the actor said: “Nothing can ever compare to the kung fu training from ‘The Matrix’ because it was so unique and my first time.” He also admitted: “The jiu-jitsu in ‘John Wick’ being integrated with judo and gunfights can never be touched in its own way.”

Directed by Chad Stahelski, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will feature old and new cast members, including Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgard as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ in theatres on March 24, 2023 in India.

