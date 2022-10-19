INDIA

Kedarnath Chopper crash: TN coordinating with U’khand govt to bring back bodies

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the state government was coordinating with the Uttarakhand government for bringing the bodies of the three Tamil residents, who were killed in the helicopter crash at Kedarnath.

Seven people, including the pilot, were killed when the choppers crashed on Tuesday.

Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government officials were in touch with the Uttarakhand government officials and steps were being taken to bring the bodies of the Chennai natives back to the city.

The relatives of the three have already left for Kedarnath to bring the bodies back.

The deceased are Premkumar Vanchinathan (63), his wife Sujatha Premkumar (56) who are from Santham colony, Thirumangalam. The cousin of Sujatha, Kala Ramesh (55) was the third Tamil who got killed in the chopper crash.

Kala’s husband, Ramesh had driven down to Kedarnath instead of boarding the helicopter and survived the crash.

The helicopter, which was operated by a private company, burst into flames at Dev Darshini in Garuda Chitti, Rudra Prayag immediately after it took off from Kedarnath helipad. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 11.45 am.

The Tamil families had left for Kedarnath on a pilgrimage trip organised by a private tour operator on October 12 from Bengaluru.

20221019-161403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India has become the most powerful country in the world: Rajnath...

    Two new departments, research centres opened at IIPS

    Minor girl raped by inebriated guest in UP

    Pediatric healthcare and the third wave of Covid-19