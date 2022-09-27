ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Keep chasing your dreams, says actress Kaniha

NewsWire
0
1

Actress Kaniha, who is known to be someone who chooses to live life on her own terms, on Tuesday disclosed that she had realised another dream of hers — to learn to ride a bike — a year ago despite people discouraging her by asking her why she was doing it.

Taking to Instagram, Kaniha said: “Dreams know no age, dreams know no fear. Keep chasing your dreams!! A year ago, I taught myself to ride bikes. When many said, ‘Why ? Why NOW?’, I smiled…”

Only recently, the actress had shared a video in which she was seen learning the musical instrument Ukulele all by herself.

The actress, who has been a part of some critically acclaimed hits in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, had then said, “Why should everything be perfect? Why should I showcase everything perfect?

“Here’s me being goofy and self-teaching myself from YouTube tutorials and taking baby steps with my new found love ‘Uke’. When I got the weekend free… Why waste it? Learning something new. Feel good factor! This might seem super elementary for music professionals (please excuse moi) but what if this motivates and pushes someone like me to learn something new?!”

20220927-133204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dimple Jhangiani, Waseem Mushtaq reunite for Punjabi cover song

    Ravi Teja starts shooting for 68th film

    Mythological shows are institutions to educate society: Dinesh Mehta

    Meera Jasmine opens Instagram account, posts still from comeback movie ‘Makal’