Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed Madhya Pradesh BJP leadership to keep their personal rifts aside and create a positive atmosphere among the party workers.

During a three-hour long meeting held at BJP headquarters in Bhopal, Shah has also advised that they should not be dependent on crowd gathering at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s poll rallies and should reach to the people and boost the confidence of party workers.

The central leadership has made it clear that the election will be contested under collective leadership and different leaders will be assigned to lead the campaign in their stronghold areas. During the meeting, Shah also asked why party workers are angry with the party’s state leadership.

“Central leadership has taken full command and the election would be contested under a collective leadership. Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw will keep a close watch on activities of state leaders and will directly report to Amit Shah,” a senior MP BJP leader said.

BJP will carry ‘Booth Vijay Sankalp’ campaign across Madhya Pradesh, during which, local party workers will be given crucial roles. “District and block level party workers will directly submit their reports to Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, especially those who are said to be angry with CM Shivraj and V. D. Sharma,” the BJP leader said.

The high-level meeting was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state president VD Sharma, election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, co-in- charge Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Khatik, Union Ministers of State Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel.

Co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal, organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party’s state in-charge Muralidhar Rao, Home Minister Narottam Ministra and former minister Lal Singh Arya also attended the meeting.

