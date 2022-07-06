Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar on Wednesday reiterated his appeal to the parents to keep strict vigil on their wards to prevent them from indulging in any anti-national activities, especially joining the terror ranks.

The IGP said that if every parent persuades and appeal their terrorist sons to shun the path of violence, be it soon after joining terror ranks or during the time they are trapped in encounters, many lives can be saved as two lives were saved in Wednesday’s encounter.

On Wednesday, based on specific input generated by police about the presence of terrorists in Hadigam village, Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and the army.

During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

Initially, the civilians trapped around the encounter site were evacuated safely by the joint team.

“In the meantime, as the identity of the trapped terrorists got ascertained, the joint team showed utmost restraint and provided the trapped terrorists an opportunity to surrender. Their family members were also called to the encounter site to motivate and persuade them to surrender,” police said.

“After repeated surrender appeals made by their parents, police and security forces, both the trapped terrorists finally surrendered before the joint team of police and security forces.”

They have been identified as Kafeel Ahmad Mir, resident of Mirpora Qaimoh and Nadeem Abbas Bhat, resident of Reshipora Qaimoh.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition and other war like substances have been recovered from their possession.

“As per police records, both the terrorists were part of recently recruited module of proscribed terror outfit LeT. These youth were brainwashed and tasked to carry out anti-national activities and killings at the behest of LeT terror outfit,” police said.

In this connection, police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

