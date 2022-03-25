INDIA

Keep watch on suspicious elements providing support to terror activities: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday stressed for adopting comprehensive counter-measures to tackle terror crime incidents.

Visiting newly-upgraded and established police stations in Srinagar to inspect the infrastructure and other facilities, he also reviewed security and deployment arrangements besides interacting with the police and CRPF personnel posted in these establishments and taking stock of ground situation of Srinagar city.

“We have to move forward together to strengthen peaceful environment by identifying the enemies of peace and weeding out the mischievous elements strictly dealing with them under law,” he said.

The DGP stressed adopting comprehensive counter-measures to tackle terror crime incidents, adding that protecting the lives of people is their utmost responsibility. He stressed for augmenting security in vulnerable places to prevent any unfortunate incident, and directed the officers to further strengthen the communication within the ranks and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.

He said that all suspicious elements providing any kind of support to terrorist activities should be kept under radar to foil their attempts.

Stringent action should be taken against the elements found involved in anti-peace activities, he added.

The DGP also reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J&K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges. He directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their respective jurisdictions and to remain extra alert as terror outfits are continuously trying to foment trouble and disturb the peace.

