Keep water bowls for animals to escape summer heat: Aishwarya Rajinikanth

In the wake of the scorching summer heat, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth has appealed to the people to keep water bowls for animals.

Taking to Instagram, the director, who is also the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, shared details of an event in which water bowls were given away to members of the public to enable them to keep water for animals in the places that they reside.

She wrote: “Was an afternoon well spent though in this scorching heat. So glad to have been part of PFCI (People for Cattle in India) India’s Water Bowl Challenge 2022. Such a thoughtful initiative to give away water bowls to be kept for animals in this heat wave that we ourselves aren’t able to bear!

“Please do spread the awareness and quench the thirst of voiceless animals and birds. Voice it out and imbibe it to your children too so that we do our little part to save nature and preserve our earth and beat the climate catastrophe that’s coming our way!”

Aishwarya Rajinikanth along with actress Iswarya Menon were the special guests at the event.

