Most people are conscious of wrinkles that appear on their face and tend to take the right precautions of moisturising regularly, wearing sunscreen and night creams, doing regular facials, etc. But while most of the attention is given to the face, the place where age first shows its sign is in the hands.

As we start to age, our hands also start developing wrinkles. But how much time and attention do we devote to keeping our hands young?

Of course, the quickest fix for wrinkly hands are cosmetic procedures. Nowadays there are derma fillers that can be injected into the hands to eliminate the wrinkles.

But for those who want to go the natural way there are some time-tested methods of keeping hands supple and young.

Besides aging, there are a number of reasons why hands develop wrinkles. Some of those reasons include, overexposure to sun, repetitive washing, smoking and dehydration.

While wrinkles that come with age are inevitable, all the other reasons can be mitigated with proper care and routine maintenance.

Sunscreen

Don’t just slather it all over the face and neck, the hands are often the neglected body part when it comes to applying sun protection. Ensure the back of the hands are covered evenly with sun screen like the face and neck.

Exfoliate

Dead skin cells build up in the back of the hands as well. Use a mild scrub and gently scrub the hands before washing it off. This should get rid of the dead skin and promote better circulation and cellular turnover.

Hand creams

If the hand is dry and scaly it needs moisturising and using specific hand creams can help eliminate the dryness of the skin.

Hydration

Everything in the body can be fixed if the water consumption is adequate. Dehydration leads to loose skin and wrinkly hands. So, water intake has to be plenty to prevent dehydration.

For quick hand maintenance when there is no time for a manicure, here are some homemade masks, soaks and scrubs that can help keep hands young and wrinkle free:

Banana Pulp – rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. Just apply the crushed pulp and wash it off when it dries. It will moisturise and smoothen the skin.

Olive Oil – massage olive oil in the hands, put on gloves and sleep. This will eliminate all dryness.

Cucumber honey – take a slice of cucumber, dip in honey and rub it all over the hands. Massage for 5 minutes and wash off. Honey and cucumber have anti-inflammatory properties and can soothe the skin.

Lemon juice and sugar scrub – this is the most natural exfoliator. Plus, lemon will get rid of dark spots, age spots and the sugar will scrub away the dead skin cells. This scrub also provides a brightening effect.

Milk soak – Soak hands in milk for 15 minutes for intense moisturisation.

Tomato juice soak – Tomatoes are full of antioxidants and they contain lycopene which can nourish the skin. To give the hands a weekly boost of antioxidants, soak in tomato juice for 15 minutes and then wash with cold water.