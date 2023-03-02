INDIA

Keeping all options open, says NPP leader on BJP alliance

Amid the ongoing vote counting in Meghalaya, the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) is leading. But it might not be able to touch the magic figure to form the government and may need the support of another party.

Meanwhile, the BJP, as per the latest trends, is currently leading in eight seats compared to the two the party won in the last Assembly polls.

In this scenario, the chances of the NPP joining hands with the BJP to form the next government is quite high.

Commenting on this, NPP leader Saidul Khan said: “We are having a close watch on the results. We have been keeping all options open.”

The other partner in the NPP-led government United Democratic Party (UDP) is so far leading in five seats.

They may also join the government if NPP fails to cross the halfway mark.

Notably, a day before the counting of votes began in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Sangma held a meeting with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Speculations are high that they have already spoke about a probable alliance.

