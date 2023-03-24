INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, March 24 (IANSlife) Travel often necessitates wearing comfortable clothing, which may or may not be current with fashion trends. With killer looks and choices that are both cosy and representative of the latest trends, these celebrities show you how to keep it cool and easy.

Kiara Advani

Kiara pairs her distressed denims with a sleeveless blue shirt. She accessorised her airport-ready outfit with a cap, white sneakers, and a blue bag.

Sidharth Malhotra

When Sidharth arrived at the airport, he was seen with a red sweatshirt, black jeans, and sunglasses. He was carrying a brown and yellow backpack.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone was dressed in a casual knee-length dressing white. The dress has a collar and a high neckline.

Karisma Kapoor

Fabulous Karisma Kapoor was photographed as she arrived at the airport wearing a loose black shirt and pajamas.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika chose to wear a black t-shirt underneath an off-white shirt for her travel itinerary.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky and Katrina dressed comfortably in tracksuits. Glares, caps and sneakers completed their look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani keeps it sexy in a tank top and cargo pants.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan demonstrates how to tone things down using a colour-based game.

(Photo: instagram)

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230324-131007

