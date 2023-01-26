ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Keeravaani, Chandrabose felicitated by Telangana governor

Well-known Tollywood music director M. M. Keeravaani and lyricist K. Chandrabose, whose ‘Naatu Naatu’ song for Rajamouli’s blockbuster has earned the prestigious Oscar nomination, were felicitated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Republic Day.

The Telugu film personalities were honoured during Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan. The governor presented them a shawl and citation each on the occasion and congratulated them for their achievement.

Keeravaani on January 12 received Golden Globe award 2023 in the Best Original Song category for song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

On January 24, the song was nominated for Oscars 2023 in the Best Original Song category.

The Union government on Saturday also announced Padma Shri for Keeravaani for his contributions in the field of art.

Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan, Keeravaani said Golden Globes award and Oscar nomination were not his achievement alone. “It’s an achievement of all my mentors, brothers and supporters,” he said.

The governor also honoured table tennis player Srija Akula and para athelete K. Lokeshwari. Others who were felicitated include AM. Bala Lata who is training civil services aspirants and Bhagwan Maheever Medical Relief Trust.

