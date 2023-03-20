ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Keerthy gifts 10-gram gold coins to all 130 members of ‘Dasara’ unit

NewsWire
0
0

Keerthy Suresh, who plays the female lead in the upcoming Nani-starrer ‘Dasara’, gifted 130 gold coins of 10 grams each to each unit member on the last day of shooting for the film. At current prices, her gesture should have cost her anywhere between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 75 lakh.

“Keerthy was quite emotional on the last day of the shoot,” a source in the ‘Dasara’ unit said. “She wanted to give away something to the people who made her give her best for the film.”

Keerthy Suresh plays a character named ‘Vennela’ in the movie. The Telugu-language pan-India movie is a period action adventure drama written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, a protege of Sukumar. It stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

Set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana, the film is set for theatrical release on March 30.

20230320-194803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TV actors all set to make Valentine’s Day special

    Hrithik reveals living in ‘rented house’ after fan spots a thing

    Tollywood actor Mohan Babu announces university named after him

    Poonam Pandey shoots with baby sharks for new music video