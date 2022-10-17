ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Keerthy Suresh’s First Look From Nani-starrer ‘Dasara’ released

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of Natural Star Nani’s most-awaited pan Indian film, ‘Dasara’, on Monday released the first look of actress Keerthy Suresh as Vennila in the film.

The makers chose to release the first look on Monday to coincide with the birthday celebrations of the National-award winning actress.

Keerthy Suresh shines as the dusky village belle in the first look poster.

The star is seen sporting a yellow saree and can be seen shaking a leg to the fast beats of drummers.

Srikanth Odela is debuting as director with the movie being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab play important roles in the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.

Navin Nooli is the editor and Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

‘Dasara’ will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30, 2023.

20221017-133005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kavita Seth’s ‘Rangi Sari’ showcases Varun-Kiara’s scorching chemistry in ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’

    Always held Punjabi music industry in high regard: Nawazuddin

    Director Shankar calls on Rajini as blockbuster ‘Sivaji’ completes 15 years!

    Crucial schedule of Balakrishna’s film begins in Turkey