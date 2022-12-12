ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Keerti Nagpure takes inspiration from Nora Fatehi to perfect her dancing skills

TV actress Keerti Nagpure says she is fond of Indian classical dance and shares how Nora Fatehi inspired her to learn Kathak and she hopes to represent India worldwide.

She says: “Due to my busy shoot schedule, I couldn’t be regular at learning Kathak. However, after watching the Bollywood diva and one of the best dancers Nora Fatehi represent India with her dancing skills on an international level, I am planning to resume my classes, polish my craft and I hope that someday I represent India worldwide because I want Indian classical dance form to reach international level.”

After doing shows such as ‘Desh Ki Beti Nandini’ and ‘Parichay’, she made her Marathi film debut with ‘Zalay Dimag Kharab’ and later also did fantasy series ‘Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha’.

The actress is playing the role of Tulsi in ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan’ and apart from her love for acting, she is also passionate about dancing. Recently, she got an opportunity to show her dancing skills on the show.

She adds: “Not a lot of people know, but I absolutely love dancing, and recently, I performed one of the toughest dance forms, Tandav in the show. Out of all the dance forms, Indian classical is my favourite, and because it cannot be learned without sheer diligence, I have taken classes for it.”

