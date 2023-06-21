ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Keith Urban wishes ‘owl-spotting, artist, wife’ Nicole Kidman a happy b’day

NewsWire
Country singer Keith Urban took to social media to praise his “nature loving, owl-spotting, artist, wife” Nicole Kidman on her 56th birthday.

On Tuesday, the four time Grammy winning singer took to Instagram to share a photo of Kidman in a forest looking at an owl sitting on a branch.

In the shot, Kidman is seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt and pink baseball cap, her blonde hair is tied back in a ponytail, as she looks up at an owl sitting on a tree branch, People reported.

“To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!! xxxxxx,” Urban wrote in his caption.

Kidman had celebrated her husband’s birthday last October as he turned 55. The couple are married nearly 17 years.

The couple first began dating in 2005 and married a year later in Sydney. They share two daughters: Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12.

Nicole Kidman’s good pal Naomi Watts too wished her on social media.

“Happy birthday my darling friend ??,” Watts, 54, captioned a snapshot of the pair. “Here’s to more years of deep friendship and fun adventures.”

She added in her birthday tribute to the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress, “Love you to the moon. So grateful for your love and support. ????”

20230621-135003

