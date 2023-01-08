Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the NCC Republic Day Camp 2023 and appreciated the youth wing of the armed forces for its contribution to the society.

“We will progress as a nation, socially and economically only when we believe in ‘Nation First’ ideology. NCC Cadets’ qualities, spirit and motivation must leave a cascading effect on future generations to emulate. NCC Camp is indeed a microcosm of our country, with representation of cadets from every state and union territory,” Kejriwal said on the occasion.

“Delhi has always encouraged the growth of NCC and has extended a helping hand wherever required,” he added.

The Delhi CM was invited to the camp by Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The NCC DG also received the Chief Minister on his arrival to the camp under due protocols. The Chief Minister then proceeded to the dais to receive the ‘General Salute’ from the Guard of Honour.

Post inspection of the Guard, the Delhi Chief Minister visited the Flag Area which represents different themes presented by 17 state NCC directorates.

On the occasion, the CM was given a memento to mark his presence.

The Chief Minister said: “It gives me great pleasure to have shared time with you all today. Your training imbibes you with discipline, camaraderie, a secular outlook, the spirit of adventure and infuses, in you, the ideals of selfless service to the society. Our great nation needs these values in the present times and it gives me great reassurance that our youth are being groomed by NCC to be responsible, socially aware and disciplined citizens of our country.”

“I wish all of you the very best in life and urge you again to be the torchbearers of our society and continue with your good work. Your qualities, your josh and your motivation must leave a cascading effect on future generations to emulate,” he added.

