Kejriwal advised not to participate in Denmark event: MEA

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that it has advised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not to participate in a panel discussion at the World Mayors Summit in Denmark as it is not commensurate with the level of participation from the other countries.

In response to media queries regarding political clearance for Kejriwal for a visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, to participate in the C40 World Mayors Summit, the MEA spokesman said: “A considered decision on political clearance by the Ministry of External Affairs is based on multiple inputs and takes into account the nature of the event, the level of participation by other countries and the type of invitation extended, etc.

“In the instant case, the participation of the Chief Minister of Delhi as a Speaker at a panel discussion was not commensurate with the level of participation from other countries.

“The Chief Minister of one of the largest and populous cities in the world, which also is the capital of India, was therefore advised not to attend the event.”

–IANS

rn/arm