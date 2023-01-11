Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the chorus of compliments pouring in for the Golden Globes win of the ‘RRR’ track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of RRR on this fantastic achievement. There can not be a prouder moment for our country than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas.”

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also tweeted: “The whole country is dancing to #NaatuNaatu today. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of ‘RRR’. Proud moment #GoldenGlobes2023”.

Rashmika Mandana, who became famous as ‘Srivalli’ in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ shared the clip of the ‘Naatu Naatu’ being feted at the Golden Globes and wrote: “You did it #RRR so so proud and happy for you.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu exclaimed: “Proudest moment ever!” Added Venkatesh Daggubati: “Absolutely phenomenal win.”

‘Pushpa’ star, Allu Arjun also sent his best wishes to the ‘RRR’ team through Instagram. Sharing a picture from the awards evening, he wrote: “Prideful moment for all of us. Congratulations to the entire team of ‘RRR’.”

Reacting to the win, ‘Arjun Reddy’ star Vijay Deverakonda was the first to give a “shoutout to Prem Rakshit master for the incredible choreography!”

He continued: “Sitting back and taking a moment to celebrate and absorb what @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999 anna @AlwaysRamCharan anna and the entire team of #RRR is doing. Absolute Legends! Incredible moment for Indian Cinema. Lots of love and power to all of them. They are bringing attention and eyeballs to Indian Cinema. I believe it’s just the start.”

