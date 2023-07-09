Owing to heavy rainfall that has affected normal lives in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a one-day holiday for all schools in the city on Monday.

“Due to the incessant heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past two days and in consideration of the warnings issued by the weather department, all schools in Delhi will be closed tomorrow,” tweeted Kejriwal.

Earlier on Sunday, a wall of a school in Shrinivaspuri, the legislative assembly constituency of Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi, collapsed.

It was reported that the school was built approximately four months ago at a cost of around Rs 16 crore.

Meanwhile, Atishi instructed all regional directors, deputy directors of education (zones and districts), principals, and vice-principals to conduct physical inspections of all government schools under their jurisdiction on Sunday.

The purpose is to ensure that there are no deficiencies that could cause problems when the schools reopen.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and adjoining areas of Punjab and Haryana.

Due to heavy rainfall, Delhi has experienced waterlogging, causing significant problems for the city’s residents.

