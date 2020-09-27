Kejriwal appeals to RWAs to join anti-dengue campaign

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to all Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to come forward and make the residents in their localities aware of the measures to be taken to prevent dengue.

Marking the fourth week of the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute Har Ravivaar Dengue Par Vaar’ campaign of the Delhi government, Kejriwal appealed to the RWAs to talk to people in their respective colonies and increase participation by motivating them to join hands in preventing dengue.

“I appeal to all the RWAs to talk to people in their societies as well and motivate them to join this campaign… we have to defeat dengue together,” the Chief Minister said after inspecting his house for signs of stagnant clean water at 10 a.m. for 10 minutes, draining and replacing accumulated water at various spots in his home and surroundings.

Taking to social media, Kejriwal tweeted: “Taking forward the campaign against dengue today on the fourth Sunday by replacing the water collected at home. In this way, we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from dengue.”

The Chief Minister sought the support of the RWAs in preventing the spread of dengue last year as well.

He had introduced a five-point plan for the RWAs to take measures to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes in their areas.

Reiterating his appeal this year, Kejriwal said the participation from people from all walks of life and all organisations such as senior members of RWAs is necessary to prevent dengue.

This year, the Delhi government has also launched a telephonic helpline – 01123300012 and WhatsApp helpline – 8595920530 to assist the general public for dengue.

–IANS

rak/pgh