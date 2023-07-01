Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday approved the proposal to remove and transplant 214 trees to clear the site for construction of a new defence facility in the national capital.

The approval, however, has been granted on conditions that the applicant agency undertakes the plantation of 2,140 new saplings as per the plan.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office, the applicant agency proposed the construction of a new defence project in Delhi. However, certain patches of trees were obstructing the construction site. To address this, the agency submitted a letter to Delhi government’s Environment and Forests Department, seeking approval to remove and transplant 214 trees from the site.

“Given the importance of the modern infrastructure for the defence forces, CM Arvind Kejriwal gave his nod to speed up the work by clearing the patch, in national interest,” the statement said.

“The Delhi government will always uphold national interest and help the forces in any way possible. This approval will help give the forces access to better facilities. We are actively ensuring that modern developments do not adversely impact Delhi and are mandating 10x (10-fold) compensatory plantation for any tree that gets affected,” Kejriwal said.

With Chief Minister’s approval, the proposal will be presented to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), and the L-G is “bound by the government’s aid and advice on the subbject”.

The Delhi government further clarified that the transplantation will occur near the designated project site.

The applicant agency has been instructed not to harm any trees at the site other than those specifically identified and approved by the government as any damage to trees other than the approved ones would be considered an offense under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994.

