Amid Delhi University teachers protesting over non-payment of salaries, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a review meeting with the representatives of all 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government and directed an immediate release of funds.

After the all-important meeting, the office of Delhi Chief Minister said in a statement, “The Chief Minister chaired a review meeting and has directed all colleges to release funds for disbursing salaries and other dues of teachers immediately.”

Teachers led by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) have been protesting over non-payment of salaries and other dues for the last five days. In fact, intensifying their stir, thousands of teachers on Monday launched a protest march from North Campus to the Chief Minister’s residence.

On Saturday, reacting to the issue, the Delhi government had said it had cleared the final tranche of dues for colleges on March 10, but several Delhi government-funded colleges had still not paid salaries of teachers and other staff for the last several months.

on March 12, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had directed the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an inquiry committee to look into financial irregularities in the government-funded colleges in Delhi University.

–IANS

pd/ash