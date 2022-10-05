Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attended the “Ravan Dahan” programme, near the Red Fort, on the occasion of Vijay Dashami.

Addressing the gathering, he said: “Through Ramlila, on one hand, we connect with our culture and on the other hand, we get a very inspirational message from the life of Lord Shri Ram. Lord Ram lived a life of sacrifice, he could have become a king if he wanted, the public was with him, but at the behest of his parents, he left the kingdom and went to exile for 14 years. I hope and pray that we can all together Make India No 1 & become the best and most powerful nation in the world.”

Kejriwal also shot arrows at the idols of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad to burn the effigy.

The organising Committee felicitated him, presenting with the Ramayana, a mace, and shawls.

The Chief Minister said that may Lord Shri Ram keep everyone healthy, destroy all diseases, may there be lots of blessings in everyone’s families and bless everyone with lots of happiness.

“I am requesting the people of Delhi and across the country to watch Ram Lila in person along with your children instead of watching it on television. I pray for the progress of Delhi and may the country add glory to its name across the globe. It is my dream that India becomes the best and most powerful country in the world.”

