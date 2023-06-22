INDIA

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Maan, Raghav Chaddha reach Patna for Oppn meet

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan and Member of Parliment Raghav Chaddha have reached Patna on Thursday evening to attend the key Opposition meet scheduled for Friday.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also reached Patna to attend the meet.

Mufti was the first opposition leader to reach Bihar for the unity meet.

Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee reached Patna in the afternoon and meet RJD President Lalu Prasad. “Lalu Ji is still strong enough to fight the BJP,” she said after her meeting with the RJD leader.

“Lalu Ji is a very senior leader. I respect him a lot. He stayed in jail for a long time. Due to illness, he also stayed in hospital for a long time. I am very happy after seeing him healthy. He is a very strong man who will fight the BJP,” the Trinamool Congress leader added.

20230622-201602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ramos says hat-trick beyond ‘wildest dreams’

    BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on IB in Jammu

    India outshine Japan 1-0 to enter final of Women’s Jr Asia...

    Govt declares 10 including Hizbul commanders ‘terrorists’