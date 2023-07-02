Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Chhattisgarh should have been one of the richest state but due to a lack of good governance the state has turned into a poor state.

“Chhattisgarh is a state blessed with abundant beauty and resources, including beautiful rivers, forests, and traditional forms of medicine. It is also rich in various types of minerals. With all these resources, it should have been the wealthiest state in India. Unfortunately, it is also the state with the highest poverty rate,” Kejriwal said while addressing a rally at the Jansabha in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

Kejriwal said that if Chhattisgarh gives his party a chance just like in Delhi and Punjab, people in Chhattisgarh too will forget about the BJP and Congress.

He also criticised PM Narendra Modi, calling him an ‘uneducated’ Prime Minister.

Kejriwal pointed out that during an interview, PM Modi himself confessed that he didn’t pursue further studies after leaving his village school.

“PM Modi implemented demonetisation and destroyed the entire economy. An educated Prime Minister would have never taken a step,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal emphasised that he was providing essential services to the people of Delhi free of cost. He accused the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government of not providing basic facilities and free electricity for 20 years.

“PM Modi says Kejriwal distributes ‘Free Ki Revdi,’ but PM has forgotten that his own best friend receives more ‘Free Ki Revdi’ than anyone else. PM Modi is favoring his friends for corporate interests,” he said.

Kejriwal stated that despite the abundant resources and good intentions of the people of the state, bad politicians have cursed its progress. To enable the state to progress, the ruling political party in Chhattisgarh needs to be changed.

“In 2000, the state of Chhattisgarh was created after being separated from Madhya Pradesh. At that time, the residents of the state had high hopes and believed that their state will also see development.

“Chhattisgarh is a state blessed with abundant beauty and resources, including beautiful rivers, forests, and traditional forms of medicine. The state is also rich in various types of minerals, and coal and steel are produced here. The Gods have blessed the state and given it everything, except probably just one thing – honest politicians. This is one thing that, unfortunately, this state does not have,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal mentioned that the residents of Chhattisgarh, whom he interacted with, were completely surprised when they found out that the people of Delhi receive a zero electricity bill.

He further added that the governments in Chhattisgarh could have done it as well, but they were busy looting the people to fill their own coffers.

Kejriwal stated that the people had been forced to go through adversity by the PM just so that he could provide free loans to his “businessmen friends.”

Kejriwal mentioned that the Prime Minister of the country was only assisting his “businessmen friends” without getting anything in return.

“In the last 10 years, the BJP-led Centre has made a mess of our country. They made ghastly decisions such as implementing demonetisation. Their rationale behind it was to end corruption. I want to ask the people gathered here – has corruption ended after demonetisation? They even claimed that it would put an end to terrorism, but no such thing has happened. If we had an educated leader running the country, he would certainly not make such poor policy decisions,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal urged the citizens of Chhattisgarh to give AAP an opportunity in the state.

