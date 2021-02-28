Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, blamed the centre of orchestrating violence on Republic Day at Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally.

Addressing a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Meerut, Kejriwal extended his support to the farmers and said, “The centre is behind the Red Fort violence, not the farmers. It misguided the farmers who did not know Delhi roads.”

The Delhi Chief Minister said that he was aware of what had happened on the day the farmers took out a tractor parade.

“The farmers of our country are unhappy. It has been more than 90 days that they have been protesting near Delhi along with their families. More than 250 farmers have died in these three months but the centre has done nothing about it,” he said.

The AAP leader said that the protesting farmers faced atrocities which were not meted out even during the British rule.

“False cases are being slapped on protesters. Our farmers can be anything but not traitors. However, they have faced sedition charges. One son of the country is defending the country’s borders, the other is at the border of Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal described the three agricultural laws as death warrants and said that the laws had been passed to benefit capitalist friends of the government.

–IANS

amita/rt