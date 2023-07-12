INDIA

Kejriwal calls emergency meeting after Yamuna water level breaks 1978 record

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called for an emergency meeting soon after the water level of the Yamuna reached 207.54 meters, more than two metres above the danger mark, breaking a previous record set in 1978.

Sources told IANS that the meeting will take place at the Secretariat.

“The meeting has been called to discuss the situation amid the rising water level of the Yamuna river. All heads of concerned departments have been called,” they said.

Measures to evacuate people from submerged areas of the Yamuna to safer locations will be discussed at the meeting.

Discussions will also focus on the continuous relief work for the flood-affected people, the sources added.

Overflowing water has reached the Ring Road near North Delhi’s Chandigarh Akhara.

Authorities are using sand-filled sacks to prevent the water from reaching the Ring Road.

The Delhi government has said that it has established 27,000 relief camps to accommodate the affected people.

Delhi Ministers Gopal Rai, Aitshi, Raaj Kumar Anand have been visiting the relief camps.

