Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting on Monday to discuss issues related to the continuous heavy rain in the national capital, as well as the rising water level of the Yamuna, sources said.

The sources told IANS that the meeting to be held at the Delhi Secretariat will be attended by MCD officials and heads of all government departments.

The discussion will focus on emergency measures to be taken in the wake of the torrential rain lashing the city and surrounding areas since the past two days.

“Officials from the Irrigation Department and the MCD give priority to the situation of rising water level of the Yamuna river,” the sources added.

On Sunday, the Delhi government has issued it first flood alert.

“The first warning is being issued as a discharge of 105,453 cusecs has been released into the Yamuna river from the Hathni Kund Barrage on July 9, which is more than 1 lakh cusec,” the Central Flood Control Room, Irrigation & Flood Control Department said in its announcement.

“The water level at ORB on July 9 is 203.45 meters. The warning level is 204.50 meters, the danger level is 205.33 meters, and the highest flood level observed on November 6, 1978, was 207.49 meters.

“All the Sector Officers are hereby advised to keep a vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points such as deploying the requisite number of QRT teams in the field for Munadi/awareness activities to warn the people residing within river embankments,” it added.

