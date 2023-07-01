Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that at a time when other governments are selling their departments to the private sectors, the AAP government in Punjab has taken over a private sector firm and plans to merge it with the government.

The AAP government in Punjab would demonstrate its ability to generate electricity at a cheaper rate than private companies.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann informed that his government was acquiring a thermal plant in Punjab, which would eventually result in cheaper electricity for the people.

In response to his tweet, Kejriwal indicated that Punjab government was the first to acquire a private sector firm.

“Previously, governments of other parties used to criticize their departments, stating that they incurred significant losses and could not be efficiently managed by the government. That’s why they were being privatized. After successfully managing government schools and hospitals in Delhi, our government is now acquiring a private thermal plant in Punjab. We will demonstrate our ability to generate electricity at a cheaper rate than private companies,” Kejriwal tweeted.

