INDIA

Kejriwal claims AAP’s Isudan, Gopal and Alpesh are winning big in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that his party was getting a huge support from the women and youth in Gujarat because only his party was promising to address issues faced by these two sections.

Kejriwal while addressing a press conference on Monday in Surat said, “BJP is in power for the last 27 years, but it has not address the inflation and unemployment issues, whereas the AAP is promising to provide free electricity to each and every household from March 1st, jobs to youths and till it can’t provide jobs will give them unemployment stipend.”

He even claimed that during the election campaign all other parties are only busy in slugfest and allegations and counter allegations, “none of them have vision and roadmap for Gujarat, whereas AAP is the only one talking about what it will do if the party is voted to power.”

He has also claimed that even the Prime Minister and BJP will not be successful in damage control, because people have got tired of it.

Kejriwal claimed that the party’s state unit president Gopal Italia, the CM face Isudan Gadhvi and Alpesh Kathiriya are winning the elections with thick margins of votes.

He said he was confident that the AAP was winning the Gujarat Assembly elections.

20221128-120404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shivpal skips Akhilesh’s meeting

    Reliance Industries posts record consolidated revenues at Rs 2.42 lakh crore...

    ED attaches properties worth Rs 18.14cr of Unitech Ltd owners

    Increasing oxygen supply in hospitals: Himachal CM