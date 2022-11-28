Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that his party was getting a huge support from the women and youth in Gujarat because only his party was promising to address issues faced by these two sections.

Kejriwal while addressing a press conference on Monday in Surat said, “BJP is in power for the last 27 years, but it has not address the inflation and unemployment issues, whereas the AAP is promising to provide free electricity to each and every household from March 1st, jobs to youths and till it can’t provide jobs will give them unemployment stipend.”

He even claimed that during the election campaign all other parties are only busy in slugfest and allegations and counter allegations, “none of them have vision and roadmap for Gujarat, whereas AAP is the only one talking about what it will do if the party is voted to power.”

He has also claimed that even the Prime Minister and BJP will not be successful in damage control, because people have got tired of it.

Kejriwal claimed that the party’s state unit president Gopal Italia, the CM face Isudan Gadhvi and Alpesh Kathiriya are winning the elections with thick margins of votes.

He said he was confident that the AAP was winning the Gujarat Assembly elections.

