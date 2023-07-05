INDIA

Kejriwal criticises Centre as ex-Law Minister opposes ordinance

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again attacked the Centre, saying that even former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar has opposed the ordinance.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal attached a newspaper column written by the former Union Minister on Twitter and said: “‘Concurrent legislative power of Parliament cannot be exercised to emasculate the GNCTD’s long-recognised legislative and executive control over matters originally within its remit,’ says Former Law Minister Shri Ashwani Kumar as he examines Centre’s ordinance.”

On May 19, the Centre had promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The AAP has also sought support from the opposition parties to not support the ordinance if it is brought in the Rajya Sabha as Bill.

Kejriwal has met several opposition leaders seeking support against the Centre’s ordinance.

2023070534125

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget session to resume on Monday

    Chola-era bronze idols recovered from German couple’s home in Auroville

    Now travel across 181 nations with 1 Airtel ‘World Pass’ data...

    Losses to the tune of $1bn estimated from riots in France