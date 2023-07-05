Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again attacked the Centre, saying that even former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar has opposed the ordinance.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal attached a newspaper column written by the former Union Minister on Twitter and said: “‘Concurrent legislative power of Parliament cannot be exercised to emasculate the GNCTD’s long-recognised legislative and executive control over matters originally within its remit,’ says Former Law Minister Shri Ashwani Kumar as he examines Centre’s ordinance.”

On May 19, the Centre had promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The AAP has also sought support from the opposition parties to not support the ordinance if it is brought in the Rajya Sabha as Bill.

Kejriwal has met several opposition leaders seeking support against the Centre’s ordinance.

