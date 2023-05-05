INDIA

Kejriwal dares Modi to ‘hang him’ if corruption charges proved against him

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hang him publicly “if corruption of even a paisa is found against him”.

In his address at an event in Punjab’s Ludhiana city after dedicating 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics, Kejriwal said the central government has put probe agencies after him to prove “by any means” that he is “a thief”.

“They put the CBI, the ED, the Income Tax and the police after me. Why? There is only one purpose, which is to prove by any means that Kejriwal ‘chor hai’ (os a thief) and prove that he has indulged in corruption.”

Daring the Prime Minister, Kejriwal, who was questioned by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia is already behind bars, said: “I want to tell Modi-ji if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no one honest in this world. I want to tell him that the day you find corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly. But stop this ‘roz-roz ki nautanki and tamasha’ (daily drama).”

20230505-194603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chennai IT firm gifts 100 Maruti cars to 100 employees

    Assam: Bike lifter shot dead in police encounter

    BJP finalises candidates for last four phases of Bengal polls

    Gurugram youth held in murder case