Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dedicated a new state-of-the-art School of Specialised Excellence to the children of Delhi. The school has been constructed in DESU Colony of Janakpuri with all modern facilities. The students will be able to enroll in this school from the coming session.

“Different Schools of Specialised Excellence are being set up to bring out the talent of our children in the fields of engineering, medical, IT and artificial intelligence. Till date such a great school has not been built in the country. Even the buildings of private schools would also not be as good as the buildings of government schools in Delhi. 96,000 applications have been received for admission on 4,400 seats in our Schools of Excellence, even IIT and medical courses don’t get such response,” said Kejriwal while inaugurating the school.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia was also present on the occasion.

Kejriwal said that this School of Specialized Excellence is based on the new concept that we have started on a large-scale in Delhi. The idea behind this initiative was the belief that every child has the capacity to excel in different fields.

“We believe that God has given different and specialized skills to different children. One child may be skilled in mathematics or chemistry, another child may be skilled in sports and may understand the intricacies of the game at an early age. So, to develop the inherent quality in each child, we are building various types of specialized schools across Delhi,” he said.

He added, “In this particular school here, our focus will be on the fields of Engineering, Medicine, Humanities and the Development of 21st Century skill set, such as Artificial Intelligence, IT and Computers and so on. All the children who are interested in such fields can take their admission here and will be given specialized education in these respective fields. The admission in this school will be for those students who have completed Class 8 – so it will be for four classes from Class 9-12.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM said, “We freed school land from the clutches of land mafias and ensured that world-class schools are built on public land. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence will run here so that 1600 children will get better education than private schools every year.”

Delhi Government is planning to dedicate five school-buildings for 13 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence in 2022-13. This would be in addition to 31 SoSEs already functional enrolling about 5500 students.

20230202-200002