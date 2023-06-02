INDIA

Kejriwal expresses grief at Odisha train accident

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his profound grief and condolences over the devastating train accident that occurred near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on Fridat evening.

The tragic incident took a heavy toll on lives and left more than 100 individuals injured.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to convey his heartfelt sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching event. He prayed for the departed souls to find solace in the divine abode and urged strength and courage for the affected families during these trying times.

20230602-235801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akhilesh slams BJP for claiming credit for Kushinagar airport

    Yogi govt to spend Women’s Day in big way

    Village head killed in Gopalganj, CSP owner shot at in Sitamarhi

    Back-to-back exam paper leaks provide new ammunition to Gehlot critics