INDIA

Kejriwal forwards names of Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to L-G for appointment to cabinet

NewsWire
0
0

After two jailed ministers of the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — stepped down, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded the names of two party leaders for their appointment to the Cabinet to Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena.

A source said that CM Kejriwal has recommended the names of party’ MLA Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj for the induction into the cabinet to L-G Saxena. Atishi and Bharadwaj are supposed to take the seat of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in the Delhi Cabinet.

Meanwhile, upon request from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to accept the resignations of ministers who quit on Tuesday, Delhi Lt. Governor Saxena on Wednesday recommended the resignations to President Droupadi Murmu.

Of the 18 departments headed by Sisodia, the responsibilities of eight departments, including Finance and PWD, have been given to Kailash Gahlot, while the remaining ten, including Education and Health have been assigned to Raaj Kumar Anand for the time being till new ministers are inducted into the cabinet.

20230301-120203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India slips on overall skills proficiency globally, data science key concern

    3 killed in firecracker unit explosion at Virudhunagar in TN

    Government lifts download ban on VLC Media Player

    22-yr-old woman lured with job offer, raped in Manesar