INDIA

Kejriwal government to provide free sugar to underprivileged families of Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi government has approved a proposal to provide free sugar to the poor, in a move aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by underprivileged families and ensuring food security for all.

“Recognising the unprecedented challenges posed by the current economic situation and inflation, the Delhi government had previously taken measures to ensure no one suffers from food insecurity. As part of these efforts, regular NFSA ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS) was distributed free of cost to the PDS beneficiaries for specific periods, starting from April 2020 to November 2020, and later extended from May 2021 to May 2022,” it said.

Besides the free food grain, including wheat and rice, to all NFSA beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), by the Centre, the Delhi government has decided to provide free sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries under the sugar subsidy scheme.

The distribution of sugar to AAY cardholders will be made available free of cost for a period of one year, effective from January 2023 to December 2023.

To facilitate the seamless implementation of this scheme, the matter of free distribution of sugar under the Sugar Subsidy Scheme, specifically 1 kg of sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana category cardholders, was brought before the Council of Ministers for consideration and subsequently approved, an official statement said.

Approximately 2,80,290 beneficiaries, including 68,747 National Food Security cardholders, will greatly benefit from this compassionate decision, it added.

The implementation of this initiative will require an estimated budget of approximately Rs 1.11 crore.

2023072042613

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Newly elected OCA president expects Hangzhou to deliver ‘fantastic’ Asian Games

    OPD services at JIPMER to operate on appointment basis amid Covid...

    Allahabad HC takes note of non-revision of wages to convicts

    Battle for UP: Priyanka holds roadshow in Lucknow