The BJP on Monday challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to list two of his developmental works achieved without indulging in corruption.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said despite limited resources, the BJP has done such a commendable work in the Municipal Corporation that wherever the party candidates and leaders are going to seek votes, they are being accorded an extremely warm welcome.

His party has changed the face of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the last five years, Gupta said, adding that Arvind Kejriwal has crossed all limits of lies in these corporation elections, hence people are disallowing AAP them to even hold public meetings.

In several places, senior leaders of AAP had to leave the half-way. Manish Sisodia, who opened liquor shops in every street, had to run away from a meeting on Sunday due to heavy protests.

“We have increased the height of the house from 15 metres to 17.5 metres in the national capital to enable people to build better houses,” he said.

“Today, in Delhi, garbage gets collected from every house and sent to the landfill site, where we have set up four waste to energy plants. There, we generate 100 MW of electricity from this waste. We also launched a ‘garbage-free Delhi’ campaign and made the national capital free from garbage ‘dhalsos’.”

Besides, parks in Delhi have been rejuvenated and open gyms installed in six thousand parks. Jogging tracks have also been introduced where children, old and young work out to improve their health, he said.

He said that the BJP has made online facilities for birth and death certificates besides other trade licenses.

“We have started the concept of open restaurants all over Delhi, so that people can set up restaurants outside their houses and shops.

While the Aam Aadmi Party spent Rs 400 crore on advertisements in Corona, they did not provide a single bed. We provided 3,200 beds in Delhi and the corporation is running more than 133 maternity and women’s health centres and 123 dispensaries across the capital,” the BJP leader asserted.

