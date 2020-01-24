Kejriwal hits back at Pak minister on Delhi poll remark

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the February 8 Assembly elections here are country’s internal issue and no intervention of the “biggest sponsors of terrorism” will be tolerated.

Responding to a tweet from Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science and Technology Ch. Fawad Hussain, Kejriwal said Narendra Modi is his Prime Minister too.

“Narendra Modiji is the Prime Minister of India. He is also my Prime Minister. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we do not tolerate the intervention of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. No matter how much Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country,” tweeted Kejriwal in Hindi.

Hussain had said that the people of India must defeat “Modi madness”.

“Under pressure to lose another State Elections (Delhi on February 8th), he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region,Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship laws and failing economy,” he said.

Delhi will go to Assembly polls on February 8.

–IANS

nks/dpb