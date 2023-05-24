INDIA

Kejriwal in Maha to meet Uddhav Thackeray today

NewsWire
0
0

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will call on Maharashtra former CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday afternoon, officials said here.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Mumbai AAP leaders in their meeting with Thackeray. The duo is scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar and his team on Thursday.

The two leaders are in Mumbai to drum up support from the prominent state leaders for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s Ordinance to control services in the national capital.

This will be the second meeting between Kejriwal-Thackeray, both engaged in a political battle for survival on their respective turf.

Soon after the Election Commission of India (ECI) verdict allotting the original Shiv Sena name and Bow-and-Arrow symbol to the faction led by CM Eknath Shinde, Kejriwal-Mann had come here on February 24, met Thackeray to offer their full support and discussed Opposition unity efforts.

Kejriwal on Wednesday met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata who has agreed to support the AAP stand vis-a-vis the Ordinance, along with certain other parties, though the Congress stance is not yet clear.

20230524-101403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Books can never be outdated, says AWWA National president

    Ignore orders of ‘unconstitutional’ Maha govt: Sanjay Raut to officials

    BJP’s Twitter handle crosses 2 cr followers

    For start-ups, industry, Kerala doubles financial assistance to Rs 10 million