Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated a Rs 480 crore sewer project in Kirari here which will give a much needed relief to the residents of over 100 unauthorised colonies in Mundka and Kirari.

The project will be completed in next four years.

While inaugurating the project, the CM said despite shortage of funds, the officials have been instructed to start the sewer project as soon as possible.

“The AAP government has already provided water to every household in Kirari, now it aims to provide sewer lines to every household alongwith good roads. As per the official papers, the project has to be completed in four years as it is the biggest sewer project but it might be completed much earlier than the deadline,” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, he also attacked the BJP over authorisation of the colonies. He said, “Before the elections, the BJP had said that all the colonies have been authorised and registries have been given to all the people but now they are not able to face the people. The AAP government has kept all the promises it made. It is the trust and faith of the people that I am here today.”

The project, under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), will help in reducing sewerage problems of over 114 unauthorised colonies and six villages of Kirari and Mundka having a total population of 7.25 lakh under the Sewerage Master Plan 2031.

DJB chairman and Cabinet minister in Delhi government Satyendar Jain, who was also present on the occassion, said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved land for developing a hospital in Kirari.

A senior official in the DJB told IANS that the project has been prepared to facilitate the public residing in these colonies and villages with a sewerage system facility to achieve better sanitary conditions and further reduce the pollution of Yamuna river.

“There are provisions to lay the sewer lines in the length of about 423 km. The scope of work also includes the construction of waste pumping stations at Prem Nagar, Bhagya Vihar, and Pratap Vihar,” the official said.

–IANS

pd/rt