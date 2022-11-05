INDIA

Kejriwal is part-time Delhi CM: BJP

The BJP on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to contain pollution in Delhi and visiting poll-bound Gujarat time and again.

Talking to mediapersons, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said: “Delhi CM visited the national capital for two hours, did press conference and left for Gujarat again. He is a part time Chief Minister of Delhi.”

“If Kejriwal doesn’t have time for Delhi, he should give the national capital a full time Chief Minister. Kejriwal has 63 MLAs and he can choose anyone for CM post,” Khurana added.

Khurana shared an RTI reply showing the advertisement expense of over Rs 23 crore for a decomposer solution worth Rs 3 lakh by Kejriwal.

“Delhi is choking and Delhi CM is touring other states. I have this RTI reply in my hand showing his advertisement expenses for a decomposer solution which he has not even given to all Punjab farmers. The decomposer solution has reached to merely 327 farmers. Kejriwal is interested in politics and not bothered about people of Delhi,” he claimed.

On the MCD election, he said: “We will definitely win because we have report card in hand. During the Covid time when everyone was at their home, MCD was collecting their garbage, cleaning roads and streets. We will again win MCD polls and defeat AAP.”

