The BJP on Tuesday blamed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for the deteriorating air quality in the national capital and held him responsible for making Delhi a gas chamber.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted: “Delhi is a gas chamber right now. The AQI is three times worse than what it was last year during the same time. The reason is unabated farm fires in Punjab, a state ruled by AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal has failed both Punjab and Delhi. This is free death, which Kejriwal doesn’t advertise.”

Earlier on Monday, the BJP had hit out at Kejriwal — citing data, saying that after the AAP came to power in Punjab, the state has registered a 33.5 per cent increase in farm fires (stubble burning), while Haryana recorded 33 per cent decline due to the steps taken by the state’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Amit Malviya encouraged the farmers to adopt better methods of stubble disposal.

