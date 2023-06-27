Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has inaugurated 140 new public charging points and 48 battery swapping stations in the city.

At an event held in GTB Nagar, the Delhi CM launched 42 new ultra-low-cost charging stations across the city.

During the inauguration, Kejriwal highlighted the significant difference in commuting costs between traditional fossil fuel vehicles and EVs.

“While driving a petrol scooter costs approximately Rs 1.75 per kilometer, an EV scooter only costs 7 paise per kilometer. Similarly, a petrol car costs Rs 7 per kilometer, whereas an EV car costs only 36 paise per kilometer. These figures demonstrate the substantial savings that EV owners can enjoy while contributing to a greener and cleaner Delhi. With the addition of these 42 ultra-low-cost charging stations, Delhi now boasts a total of 53 locations equipped with cutting-edge EV charging infrastructure,” he said.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi was leading the way towards a future dominated by EVs, showcasing rapid progress in aligning with global sustainability goals.

2023062730473