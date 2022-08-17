Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched ‘Make India No. 1’ mission to make the country lead on all parameters.

Kejriwal said: “We have to make India the number 1 nation in the world once again. We have to make India great again. We are beginning a national mission called ‘Make India No.1’ today. Every citizen of this country, 130 crore people have to be connected to this mission.”

“Citizens need to come together to make India great again. It has been 75 years since we got Independence and we have achieved many things, but there is an anger among citizens that many small nations that got freedom after us have moved ahead of us,” said the AAP Convener.

“Why did India lag behind? Every citizen is asking this,” he added, giving example that Singapore got independence 15 years after India, and that Japan and Germany were destroyed in World War II.

Kejriwal went on to say that “If we leave this to these parties and leaders, India will go back 75 more years as some of them love the family and some love their friends.” He further urged BJP, Congress, and other political parties to join AAP’s national mission, saying that everyone needs to come together for it.

Delhi CM said that people of India are the best people, “yet we were left behind.”

“We are not short of anything, we 130 crore people will now have to come together and take over the reins of the country,” he added.

While counting the parameters, he said that we have to make arrangements for good and free education for 27 crore children. “We cannot say that schools cannot be opened in hills or tribal areas. Whatever money will be spent, we have to do it,” he added.

Secondly, he said: “We have to make arrangements of free and good treatment for all.”

Third, “Our youth power is the biggest strength. Employment will have to be arranged for each and every youth.”

“Fourth thing, every woman should get respect. The Right to safety and equality should be given to them.”

“And finally, today the farmer’s son does not want to become a farmer.

Such a system will have to be made that farmers get full price for their crop and the son of the farmer must have a sense of pride to become farmers,” Kejriwal said.

“Today I appeal to 130 crore people to join this national mission. We have nothing to do with any party, this is not a mission of any party”, said AAP national Convener.

