Kejriwal launches virtual software to highlight achievements

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a virtual software for ‘one to one communication’ with the voters ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections.

People can access the software through a website, www.welcomekejriwal.in, which will allow the people to get to know about the works done in various areas, including for water supply.

“I wanted to go to each house but it is not possible that I can visit 50 lakh houses. So I told my team about the wish and they suggested me a solution through technology,” Kejriwal said.

The interactive link will allow voters to see Kejriwal’s recoded video messages.

People can select from seven options — unauthorized colonies, infrastructure, education, health, women empowerment, electricity and water. On clicking each option, Kejriwal will list various achievements in each of these departments.

Kejriwal, on the home page, will ring the bell and people have to click on the welcome button to welcome him.

A number has been issued for the purpose, which is 76909-44444.

“Users need to give a missed call on the issued number and then have to open the link received after the missed call,” said Kejriwal.

This video software is shareable across various social media platforms.

“After the completion of a particular component, you can also share your feedback with me. We will try to include your suggestions, as well as I will personally make sure to work on your complaints if any after the elections,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that through the platform, they are trying to reach as many people as possible.

–IANS

nks/vd